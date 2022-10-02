Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.30 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $450.64 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.05 or 0.99984561 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082892 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.