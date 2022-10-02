BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $871,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.