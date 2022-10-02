BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações ( OTCMKTS:BBSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 77.57% and a return on equity of 60.91%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

