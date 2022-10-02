Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

