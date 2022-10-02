Berenberg Bank Cuts Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

