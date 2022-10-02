Berenberg Bank Cuts Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Price Target to GBX 100

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

Shares of OTC:TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

