BiFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $568,268.73 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $568,268.73 and approximately $167,213.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiFi has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007870 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,268,329 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. Telegram | Discord | YouTube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

