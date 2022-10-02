BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,041 shares of company stock worth $4,747,146. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 761,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,756. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

