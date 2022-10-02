Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFLBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Bilfinger stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

