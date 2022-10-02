Binance USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.52 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $21.03 billion and $9.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.54 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00062805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082621 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,042,229,623 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

