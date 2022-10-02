Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $340.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $224.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

