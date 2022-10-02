Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Biomerica Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511. The company has a market cap of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -0.44. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

