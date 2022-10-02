BitDNS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $327.79 Million (DNS)

BitDNS (DNS) traded 53% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BitDNS has a total market capitalization of $327.79 million and approximately $35,183.00 worth of BitDNS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDNS coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDNS has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitDNS Profile

BitDNS’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. BitDNS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. BitDNS’s official website is www.bitdns.vip. BitDNS’s official Twitter account is @BitdnsO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDNS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDNS is the core infrastructure of the distributed Internet. On the BitDNS network, users are autonomous and domain names are decentralized. BitDNS builds distributed domain names through BitUID infrastructure, wallets, and routers. In addition, BitDNS plans to connect most mainstream public chains.”

