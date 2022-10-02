Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 301,405 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$421,239.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,397,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,735,582.75.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BITF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,610. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$297.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Featured Stories
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.