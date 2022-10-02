Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki Sells 301,405 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 301,405 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$421,239.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,397,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,735,582.75.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BITF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,610. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$297.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

