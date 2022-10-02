Black Phoenix Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160,961.28 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Black Phoenix has a total market cap of $160,961.28 and approximately $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,258.41 or 1.00017172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Black Phoenix Profile

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix's total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

