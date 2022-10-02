BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of BHK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 489,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,824. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
