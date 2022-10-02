BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 30.6% in September

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

