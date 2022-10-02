Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on the stock.

Blancco Technology Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Blancco Technology Group stock opened at GBX 163 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.32. The company has a market cap of £123.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,433.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Blancco Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.50).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

