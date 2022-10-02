Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on the stock.
Blancco Technology Group Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Blancco Technology Group stock opened at GBX 163 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.32. The company has a market cap of £123.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,433.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Blancco Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.50).
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
