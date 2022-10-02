Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.39.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

