Bogged Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.26 Million (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.50 or 0.01607273 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

