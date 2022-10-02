Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.82 or 1.00014987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064419 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081887 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

