Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 8,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,191. Bonso Electronics International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

