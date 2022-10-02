BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,220. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.