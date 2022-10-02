Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Braze Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 802,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 44,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $1,521,816.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,690,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 44,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,521,816.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,406 shares in the company, valued at $18,690,792.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 736,947 shares of company stock valued at $25,647,144 and have sold 150,022 shares valued at $6,488,292. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $68,082,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

