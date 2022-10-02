Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at $467,907.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Friday. 40,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.31. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Stories

