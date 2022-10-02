Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.12 on Friday, hitting $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,977. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

