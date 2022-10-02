Brokerages Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT at $9.54

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

