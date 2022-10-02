BTIG Research Lowers Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

