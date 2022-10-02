BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com/en. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

