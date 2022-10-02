Busy DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,169.00 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Busy DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Busy DAO has a market cap of $1.06 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Busy DAO

Busy DAO’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

