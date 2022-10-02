Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of BUKS stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

