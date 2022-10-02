Bytom Price Tops $0.0088 (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00066565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,770,307,519 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

