C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

