C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

