C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

