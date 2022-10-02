C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $526,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

