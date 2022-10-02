C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

