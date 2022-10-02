Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

