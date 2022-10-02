Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
