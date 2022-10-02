Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

CXBMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 237,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.