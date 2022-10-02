Canaccord Genuity Group Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $40.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MP. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of MP opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

