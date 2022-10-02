Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 43,820,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

