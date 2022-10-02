Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.47. 3,642,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

