Capital Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

