Capital Planning LLC Purchases 202 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

