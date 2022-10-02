Capital Planning LLC Sells 133,927 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,927 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,063. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

