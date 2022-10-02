Capital Planning LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

