Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$203.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$202.64.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$111.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$146.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$202.84.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

