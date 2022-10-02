CargoX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,985.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $3,985.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 211,174,833 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

