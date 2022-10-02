CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 122,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,004.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.45.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.