CasinoCoin (CSC) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $108,589.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

